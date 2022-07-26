Report: Julio Jones Joining Buccaneers on One-Year Deal

Report: Julio Jones joining Bucs on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Julio Jones has finally found a new home.

Four months after being released by the Tennessee Titans, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver reached a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. The financial terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

The Bucs will be Jones' third team in as many seasons. The wideout had a 10-year tenure with the Atlanta Falcons come to an end last offseason when he was traded to the Titans. But just like his final season in Atlanta, Jones' lone season in Tennessee was marred by injuries.

Jones missed seven games for a second straight season as he continued to be hampered by hamstring issues in 2021. He didn't make a huge impact in the 10 games he played either, hauling in 31 of 48 targets for 434 yards and one touchdown. Jones' 43.4 yards per game average was the lowest of his career by a wide margin. The Titans released Jones ahead of free agency in a cost-cutting move, saving $9.5 million against the salary cap.

The 33-year-old will be teaming up with the quarterback who beat him out for a Super Bowl in heart-wrenching fashion. Jones was on the wrong end of Tom Brady and the Patriots' improbable comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl 51 that saw New England erase a 28-3 deficit and win in overtime. Brady, who has won two more Super Bowls since then, now has the chance to help Jones win his first ring.

Even with Rob Gronkowski's retirement, Brady will still have a plethora of weapons at his disposal this season. The Bucs already had a deep receiver corps headlined by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and former Falcon Russell Gage. And now they're adding a two-time All-Pro who ranks 17th all time in receiving yards (13,330) and 25th in receptions (879).