Report: Isaiah Thomas Returning to NBA on 10-Day Contract With Lakers

Report: Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas is signing contract with Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Thomas is coming back to the NBA.

The veteran point guard is signing a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract under the hardship exemption, sources said. https://t.co/cKmXwmgMWD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

Thomas scored 42 points with six rebounds and eight assists in the G-League on Wednesday. If healthy, he might be able to provide the Lakers with some bench scoring.

This will be his second stint with the Lakers. He also played 17 games for Los Angeles during the 2017-18 season and averaged 15.6 points.

The Lakers entered Thursday as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with a 16-13 record.

The 32-year-old guard hasn't played much since injuring his hip as a member of the Boston Celtics during the 2016-17 season. Thomas has appeared in just 92 games over the last four years. He played in only three games for the Washington Wizards during the 2020-21 campaign.

Thomas' best moments came with the Celtics from 2014-15 through 2016-17. He finished fifth in MVP voting during 2016-17 and helped lead the C's to the Eastern Conference Finals.