Report: Former Patriots QB Cam Newton Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Newton previously had missed time due to a misunderstanding of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols

By James Best

Cam Newton apparently wants another shot in the NFL. 

The former New England Patriots quarterback reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Newton missed time during the preseason with the Patriots due to a misunderstanding of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. He was released by the Patriots shortly after the miscommunication and the team subsequently named rookie Mac Jones the starting QB.

The NFL implemented COVID-19 protocols to encourage players to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated players are required to follow a strict set of rules and are subject to frequent testing and fines if protocols are broken.

Now that Newton is vaccinated, the three-time Pro Bowler might receive more calls from teams that need help at quarterback.

While Newton has regressed as a passer in recent years, throwing just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games with New England last season, he still has an ability to make plays with his legs. Newton rushed for 12 touchdowns in 2020.

With plenty of NFL experience, Newton still can be a valuable backup to mentor younger players around the league. Whether teams make a call to pick up the QB ahead of the trade deadline remains to be seen.

