Report: Diar DeRozan escorted with security after Raptors game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Diar DeRozan, the daughter of DeMar, was led by security and her father to the team bus after the Bulls defeated the Toronto Raptors because of "severe online threats," according to Chris Haynes.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday by Bulls’ security and led to team bus with her father after NBA notified team of severe online threats directed at the nine-year-old, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 14, 2023

DeMar said the measure was strictly a precaution and he wasn't worried about anything happening.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“As long as she was there with her father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that," DeRozan told Haynes.

RELATED: DeMar DeRozan on his daughter: 'She went viral'

Diar went viral for screaming during free throws the Raptors attempted. The Raptors shot 50 percent (18-of-36) from the charity stripe, causing some to point to Diar for having a hand in the Bulls' success, including Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.

She will not be in attendance for the Bulls' final play-in game against the Heat. DeMar mentioned to reporters she would go back to school. She also has her own basketball game requiring her presence.

After the Raptors game, her father chuckled at the commotion surrounding his daughter.

"She went viral," DeRozan said. "I haven't let it soak in yet. But that's her. I kept hearing something during the game and somebody missed and I looked back and I was like 'Damn, that's my daughter screaming?'"