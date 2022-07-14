Report: Deandre Ayton to Stay in Phoenix After Suns Match Pacers' Offer Sheet

Report: Ayton to stay in Phoenix after Suns match Pacers’ offer sheet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And just like that, Deandre Ayton remains in Phoenix.

The Suns reportedly matched the four-year, $133 million offer sheet Deandre Ayton signed with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

The Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers’ four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet on Deandre Ayton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ayton stays in Phoenix. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2022

Just 20 minutes prior to this, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ayton had officially signed the offer sheet, giving the Suns 48 hours to match it. The franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018 did not hesitate to match the deal, which now puts them $15 million into the luxury tax.

If the Suns want to trade Ayton, they’ll now have to wait until Jan. 15, 2023, to do so.

Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 63.4% from the field. The core between him, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges is still intact – for now.