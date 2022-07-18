Report: David Feherty leaving NBC for LIV Golf

The exodus shocking the golf world continues into the commentator’s booth as David Feherty reportedly is leaving NBC to join the LIV Tour, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

The news comes just days after Feherty spent the weekend with NBC at the Open Championship.

Meanwhile, LIV is set to host the third tournament of their inaugural season this weekend at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Could we be seeing Feherty switch sides so soon?

There are no official details at this point about a potential contract between the Saudi-backed league and Feherty, but based on player compensation packets, it’s bound to be generous. LIV tournaments are not carried on any major channels, rather they are available on the league’s personal website and social channels.

He’s not the only commentator being courted by LIV. NBA Hall of Famer and analyst Charles Barkley confirmed that he would “100%” meet with LIV.

Feherty’s playing career began in the mid-1970s and spanned the next two decades. His best finish at a Majors championship came in 1994 when he came in a tie for 4th at the Open Championship.

After retiring in 1997, Feherty joined CBS Sports as a golf analyst. He spent the next 19 years there, but was no stranger to controversy. He often reached beyond golf, venturing into other entertainment opportunities and openly sharing controversial political opinions.

In 2015, while rumors swirled that CBS was preparing to let Feherty go, he announced he was joining NBC. The opportunity with NBC gave him the opportunity to try more projects within and beyond golf.