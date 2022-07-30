Report: Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina to Transfer to Chelsea in $15 Million Move

Report: Chicago Fire’s Slonina to transfer to Chelsea in $15 million move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Gabriel Slonina will soon have a new home.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Chicago Fire have agreed to move Gabriel Slonina to Chelsea in a deal worth $15 million, including add-ons:

Excl: Gaga Slonina to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement with Chicago Fire for $15m, add-ons included. Talented GK and his agent will fly to London on Sunday to complete medical and sign. 🚨🔵🇺🇸 #CFC



Slonina will finish the season with Chicago before joining Chelsea on January 1. pic.twitter.com/g2l4Ksbsoj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Slonina, 18, needs to complete a medical for the deal to go through. Once that’s confirmed, he’ll remain with Chicago until the end of the season before officially departing for London on Jan. 1, 2023, which is when the English Premier League winter transfer window opens.

He has logged 14 clean sheets in 34 league appearances and became the Fire’s No. 1 choice goalie as a 17-year-old last season. Slonina became the youngest starting goalkeeper in league history when he made his professional debut last August, and now he’ll get to develop under Chelsea’s staff.

The Blues currently have four goalkeepers on the squad, mainly Édouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, though Romano on Saturday reported the former may leave on loan, which could open the door for Slonina to get more reps.

Slonina is also part of the USMNT youth squads, having made appearances for the under-15, 16, 17 and 20 teams. He has not yet played for the senior national team, but this could be the first step in getting there.

Earlier in the transfer window, Real Madrid reportedly was one of the teams that wanted Slonina, but it now looks like he’ll be heading to England instead of Spain.