Report: Carlos Correa-Giants Press Conference Postponed for Medical Issue

Report: Giants delay Correa presser due to medical issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants mysteriously postponed their introductory press conference for Carlos Correa on Tuesday about three hours before it was scheduled to begin at Oracle Park.

Ronald Blum of The Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the press conference was delayed due to an issue discovered during his physical.

"One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing," Blum wrote. "A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical."

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, the Giants held Correa's physical on Monday.

Correa agreed to sign a massive 13-year contract worth $350 million with the Giants on Dec. 13, opting to spend the next decade-plus in San Francisco over other reported offers from the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets.

Last season, Correa played 136 games for the Twins and batted .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs. He had two separate stints on the 10-day injured list for a right middle finger contusion and COVID-19. Correa did struggle with back issues earlier in his career, which caused him to miss significant time in 2018 and '19.

What happens next is unclear, but Giants fans are hoping everything eventually clears up and Correa receives his introductory press conference at Oracle Park soon.