Report: Arsenal to Be Opponent for 2023 MLS All-Star Game

The game is slated for Wednesday, July 19

By Sanjesh Singh

The MLS All-Star Game seemingly is getting revamped.

After two years of playing the Liga MX All-Stars in the annual game, 2023 reportedly will feature English Premier League's Arsenal, according to The Athletic's Pablo Maurer and Paul Tenorio, citing sources.

The game this year will take place at Audi Field, home of D.C. United, on Wednesday, July 19.

With the MLS All-Stars head coach usually being the manager from the home team, that would mean Wayne Rooney, former Manchester United icon, would line up against Arsenal once again, just not on the pitch.

Though not official just yet, The Athletic added that Rooney "inadvertently revealed Arsenal’s participation in the match during a fan event Thursday evening," according to multiple people at the event.

It wouldn't be Arsenal's first time facing the MLS All-Stars, either. In 2016, the Gunners won 2-1 in San Jose, but that squad is much different than it is now.

Mikel Arteta's side is eight points clear atop the EPL table through 28 games, with youngsters like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and more leading the renaissance for a club that has struggled mightily in recent years.

The last European club to feature in the event was La Liga's Atletico Madrid in 2019, who won 3-0. 

