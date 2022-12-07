Aaron Judge

Report: Aaron Judge, Yankees Agree to Nine-Year, $360 Million Contract

The Yankees slugger is staying put on a massive deal

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Aaron Judge signs nine-year megadeal to stay with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Reports of Aaron Judge's New York exit were premature, it appears.

Judge has reached agreement with the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract in free agency, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday.

The 30-year-old slugger received interest from multiple teams, including the San Francisco Giants, whom MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported were close to signing Judge on Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox made contact with Judge as well, per reports. But Judge turned down more lucrative deals to stay in New York, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The Yankees are making a massive financial commitment to Judge, though: His $40 million-per-year deal is the richest of any position player by average annual value, and New York will pay him through his 39th birthday.

Whether that investment looks wise nine years from now remains to be seen, but the Yankees ensured they'll be contenders in 2023 by locking up their superstar slugger.

