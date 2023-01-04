Red Sox Sign Rafael Devers to 11-Year Contract Extension, According to Reports

Report: Red Sox sign Devers to massive contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rejoice, Boston Red Sox fans. Rafael Devers isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The star third baseman agreed to sign an 11-year contract extension, worth more than $330 million, with the Red Sox on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Former MLB player Carlos Baerga first reported the news on his Instagram account, saying the deal was worth $332 million.

ESPN's Jeff Passan adds that the deal, which he said was worth $331 million, is not done as the physical process hasn't started, but the expectation is Devers will remain in Boston. Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports Devers does not have a no-trade clause as part of his contract.

Devers' future with the Red Sox was in doubt following the departure of fellow homegrown superstar, Xander Bogaerts, in free agency. The two-time All-Star was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season and reportedly would not have negotiated an extension during the campaign.

Fortunately for Boston, it won't have to worry about parting ways with another franchise cornerstone. Devers is set to anchor the Red Sox lineup through his age-37 season.

Devers slashed .295/.358/.521 with 27 homers and 88 RBI in 141 games last season.