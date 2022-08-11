Ravens hold moment of silence for Jaylon Ferguson, Tony Siragusa originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens honored two of their former players ahead of their preseason opener on Thursday.

Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa, who died within one day of each other in June, were commemorated with a moment of silence at M&T Bank Stadium before the Ravens took the field against the Tennessee Titans for their preseason opener:

Before tonight’s game, we held a moment of silence to honor Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa. pic.twitter.com/3WE7dMOGiZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2022

“This past June, the Ravens family lost two beloved individuals when Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa passed away,” the stadium announcer said. “Filled with positive energy, encouragement and joy, Jaylon was a good-hearted person who constantly displayed a genuine love for his family and teammates.

“One of the most popular personalities in Ravens history and someone who made an indelible impact on the many communities he served, Goose brought people together, always living life to the fullest. His humor, loyalty and dedication truly made him one of a kind.”

Ferguson was selected with the 85th pick in the 2019 draft and played 38 games for the Ravens over the last three seasons. He died on June 21 at 26 years old.

Siragusa spent five of his 12 NFL seasons in Baltimore and was part of the 2000 Ravens squad that won Super Bowl XXXV. The former defensive tackle and FOX broadcaster died on June 22 at 55 years old.