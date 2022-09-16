Baltimore Ravens

Ravens Bring Two Mascots Out of Retirement to Replace Injured Poe

The Ravens' mascot, Poe, suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason

By Eric Mullin

Ravens bring two mascots out of retirement to replace injured Poe originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens made a pair of big-time signings on Friday.

And no, they didn't involve franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Mascots Edgar and Allan have come out of retirement to fill in for the injured Poe during the 2022 NFL season. The Ravens captured the moment general manager Eric DeCosta re-signed the mascots to season-long deals:

"Physicals look good, wings are in good shape, your claws look sharp. We're happy about that. So that's not gonna be any kind of issue," DeCosta said. "You can understand how important that can be to us after what we just went through with Poe."

Edgar and Allan debuted at M&T Bank Stadium in 1998 and retired following the 2008 season. More than a decade later, they'll make their return at Baltimore's home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Ravens' actual mascot, Poe, was carted off the field after suffering an injury in a game between mascots and a youth football team during halftime of Baltimore's preseason finale versus the Washington Commanders.

Head coach John Harbaugh later announced that Poe, who is a 10-time Pro Bowler, was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a "drumstick" injury.

