Raptors' Scottie Barnes Named 2021-2022 NBA Rookie of the Year

Scottie Barnes, selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors, has been named the 2021-2022 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Toronto Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes has won the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2022

Barnes received 378 points, which included 48 first-place votes, to edge Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who received 363 points and 43 first-place votes, in what was the closest margin in Rookie of the Year voting since the NBA's current voting format began in 2003.

Selected out of Florida State, Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also proved to be a defensive stopper, often guarding the opposing team's top scorer. Barnes helped guide the Raptors to the playoffs, but suffered an ankle injury in Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers that forced him to miss the next two games. He returned in Game 4 on Saturday.

Barnes is the third player in Raptors franchise history to win the award, following Damon Stoudamire in 1995-96 and Vince Carter in 1998-99.

Mobley averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cavs.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, finished third with 153 points (nine first-place votes) after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds for the 23-59 Pistons.

Jalen Green, selected with the second pick by the Houston Rockets, received one second-place vote. Franz Wager of the Orlando Magic received two third-place votes and Herbert Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans received one third-place vote.