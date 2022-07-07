Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders Name Sandra Douglass Morgan New Team President in Historic Hire

Morgan becomes the first Black woman to be named an NFL team president

By Max Molski

Sandra Douglass Morgan made NFL history on Thursday.

The former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman was named the Las Vegas Raiders’ president on Thursday, making her the first Black woman to be named an NFL team president.

Morgan is the third woman to ever hold the title of NFL team president, joining Buffalo’s Kim Pegula and Carolina’s Kristi Coleman. She is also the third Black president in the NFL, joining Washington’s Jason Wright and Cleveland’s Sashi Brown.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team's history,” Morgan said in a statement. “This team's arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible. I look forward to taking this team's integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organization.”

Morgan started her role as the Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman in 2019. She has also held positions with the Nevada Gaming Commission, AT&T, North Las Vegas and the MGM Mirage. 

“I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm.”

The Raiders had a presidency vacancy for two months after the team fired Dan Ventrelle, who first took over as president on an interim basis last July. Ventrelle said he was fired in retaliation for bringing concerns to the league about a “hostile work environment” with the Raiders. 

The NFL is looking into Ventrelle’s allegations.

