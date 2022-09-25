Quinnen Williams, Jets assistant coach nearly come to blows on sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All is not well on the New York Jets’ sideline.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams nearly came to blows with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals.

Quinnen Williams with a heated discussion on the sideline 👀



The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman immediately stood up and started yelling in Whitecotton’s face. The defensive line coach responded, escalating the incident to a screaming match.

Several defensive lineman, including Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd, quickly inserted themselves to separate the two.

The Jets picked up their first win last weekend in stunning fashion, rattling off two touchdowns in the final two minutes to beat the Cleveland Browns 31-30. However, they’ve struggled to carry that momentum into Week 3 as they find themselves down 27-9 early in the third quarter.