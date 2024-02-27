World's best bowlers roll into town. Here's how you can see PBA Delaware Classic

Some of the world's top professional bowlers are calling the First State home this week.

The Professional Bowler Association Delaware Classic has rolled into Mid County Lanes & Entertainment in Middletown.

The week of strikes, spares and the occasional gutter balls comes to a dramatic close on Sunday, March 3, 2024, with nationally-televised finals.

Here’s your guide to the 🎳 fun:

Where is the PBA Delaware Classic taking place?

Mid County Lanes & Entertainment at 875 N. Broad Street in Middletown is hosting the tournament from Feb. 26 to March 3. The total prize fund up for grabs for the bowlers is $180,000, with $25,000 going to the victor, according to the PBA.

What makes this PBA event so special?

Sunday’s men’s final is set to be the first PBA event televised live from Delaware. It will air on FS1 at noon ET.

Which bowling stars will be looking to strike out?

Some of the PBA majors winner set to bowl this week include England’s Dom Barrett, Australia’s Jason Belmonte, Las Vegas’ Anthony Simonson, North Carolina’s Kyle Troup and Bucks County’s own Bill O’Neill.

How can I see bowling’s best in person?

General admission tickets to Sunday’s final are sold out. However, standing room only tickets were still available as of Tuesday and they start at just $15 each.

Fans can also head to the alley’s front desk to get spectator passes to watch qualifying rounds and best of 7 match play Wednesday through Friday.

“Wednesday, Thursday, Friday is the core tournament itself,” Mid County Lanes’ Mike Zanghi said. “There's two squads it's 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. So, basically you enter our building from 10 a.m. to 10 o’clock at night? You’re gonna see the best bowlers in the world competing here.”

What if I have dreams of going pro someday?

People trying to hone in on that perfect game can also take part in Saturday's bowling clinic.

"8 of the world’s best bowlers will make their way to Middletown, Delaware to be available to share their secrets

on how to improve your game on the lanes," organizers wrote.

The two-hour clinic costs $349.99 before fees and includes 2 hours of bowling, professional coaching, a special bowling ball, food, Q&A, VIP access to Sunday's final and other fun.

The entire schedule of events is posted to the lanes’ website.