Premier League Odds: Manchester City Favored to Win Third Straight Title

The Premier League returns on Friday, and the two-time defending champions appear primed for a three-peat.

Manchester City have won four of the last five Premier League titles. The club got a come-from-behind victory over Aston Villa on Championship Sunday to clinch the 2021-22 title, giving them a one-point edge over Liverpool in the league table.

Not only will the team bring back top talents like Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ederson, but it made one of the summer’s biggest additions across world soccer. The club reached a transfer agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, one of the game’s top young strikers.

The Citizens weren’t the only team to load up heading into the new campaign. Liverpool brought in Darwin Núñez, Tottenham Hotspur acquired Richarlison and Arsenal got former Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Will any of those moves make enough of a difference to dethrone Manchester City, or will the club lift the Premier League trophy once again?

Here are the Premier League title odds ahead of the 2022-23 season:

Which team has the best odds to win the Premier League?

It’s Manchester City against the field. The team has -150 odds to win the league in 2022-23, according to our betting partner, PointsBet.

Liverpool, the only club besides Manchester City to win the league since 2018, have the next-best odds at +250. After that, it’s a major dropoff before the other four teams in England’s “Big Six”: Tottenham (+1200), Chelsea (+1400), Arsenal (+2500) and Manchester United (+3300).

Which team has the worst odds to win the Premier League?

Oddsmakers have pinned Bournemouth as the biggest long shot in the Premier League this season. PointsBet gave the club +150000 odds to win the Premier League a year after earning promotion with a second-place finish in the English Football League Championship.

Fulham, which won the EFL Championship in 2021-22, and Brentford have the next-worst odds at +100000.

Those numbers may seem impossibly low, but they hardly compare to the +500000 odds Leicester City overcame to win an unforgettable Premier League title in 2016.

Full 2022-23 Premier League title odds

Here are the title odds for all 20 Premier League teams:

Manchester City: -150

Liverpool: +250

Tottenham: +1200

Chelsea: +1400

Arsenal: +2500

Newcastle: +15000

West Ham: +25000

Leicester City: +35000

Aston Villa: +35000

Everton: +50000

Crystal Palace: +50000

Leeds: +50000

Southampton: +50000

Nottingham Forest: +50000

Brighton & Hove Albion: +50000

Wolverhampton: +50000

Brentford: +100000

Fulham: +100000

Bournemouth: +150000

