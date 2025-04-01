English Premier League

Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology

The technology will be in place from April 12.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Premier League will begin using semi-automated offside technology from April 12, the league announced Tuesday.

The technology, which debuted in English soccer in the FA Cup, is designed to enhance “the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making,” the league said in a statement.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans,” the league's statement added.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Besides the FA Cup, there was also “non-live testing” of the technology in the Premier League.

The league said it worked with referees and Genius Sports to develop the system.

The early game on April 12 is Crystal Palace at Manchester City.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

English Premier League 3 hours ago

Watch: Bukayo Saka scores in return as Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 in Premier League

MLS Mar 19

United Soccer League to start promotion/relegation system, a contrast to MLS

BOSTON Mar 26

Boston NWSL team announces new name. Here's why they chose it

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

English Premier LeagueSoccer
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us