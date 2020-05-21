poconos

Pocono Raceway May Have to Resume Races Without Fans, Gov. Wolf Says

Pocono Raceway
Getty Images

A general view of the stands and crowd during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Gander Outdoors 400 on July 28, 2019 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

What to Know

  • Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.
  • Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. 
  • NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina, without fans.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said this week that NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.

Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf's strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. But Wolf said that if Monroe County moves to yellow before the races, then NASCAR may hold the two races as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe.

Wolf on Friday said he had told NASCAR officials that his state wasn't ready to make a decision on the reopening of Pocono Raceway, which is scheduled to host races June 27 and 28. Parts of Pennsylvania have moved to the yellow designation.

NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina, without fans.

