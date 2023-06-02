NBA

Phoenix Suns Hiring Frank Vogel as Next Head Coach, Per Reports

Vogel led the Lakers to a championship in 2020

By Max Molski

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are bringing in a championship-winning coach to lead their chase for an elusive NBA title.

The team reportedly is finalizing a deal to hire Frank Vogel as its next head coach. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, with Charania saying the deal is for $31 million over five years.

Vogel won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and was fired by the team after the 2021-22 season.

Now, he will take the reins of a team with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul that has experienced disappointing playoff exits in back-to-back seasons after reaching the 2021 NBA Finals.

More to come…

