Phillies Sign Free Agent Zack Wheeler to 5-year Deal, NBCSPhilly Confirms

By Jim Salisbury

The Phillies have signed former Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler to 5-year deal, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Wheeler, 29, has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency in his career, but he possess elite stuff - his 97-mph average velocity was fourth-best in the majors in 2019 - and is seen as a pitcher ready to blossom into a major difference-maker.

More coming on the impact Wheeler will have on the Phillies.

