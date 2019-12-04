Phillies Sign Free Agent Zack Wheeler to 5-year Deal, NBCSPhilly Confirms

The Phillies have signed former Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler to 5-year deal, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Wheeler, 29, has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency in his career, but he possess elite stuff - his 97-mph average velocity was fourth-best in the majors in 2019 - and is seen as a pitcher ready to blossom into a major difference-maker.

More coming on the impact Wheeler will have on the Phillies.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies