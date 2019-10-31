Phillies Hire Bryan Price as Pitching Coach

The new Phillies skipper has his pitching coach.

The Phillies announced Thursday the hiring of Bryan Price, who will join Joe Girardi's staff.

Price will be the Phillies' third pitching coach in the last three seasons. Rick Kranitz and Chris Young were let go after the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively. The Phillies had a 4.53 team ERA last season, 17th in baseball, and none of their young pitchers progressed save for Ranger Suarez.

The 57-year-old Price managed the Cincinnati Reds from 2014-2018. He served as the pitching coach for the Mariners, Diamondbacks and Reds before taking the Cincinnati manager's job.

We first reported Monday that Price was a strong candidate and Wednesday that Price would get the job barring anything unforeseen.

The Phillies' mostly young pitching staff could use Price's experience and there is now a ton of it on Girardi's coaching staff between bench coach Rob Thomson, Price, third base coach Dusty Wathan, infield coach Bobby Dickerson and bullpen coach Jim Gott.

The lone hole on the staff is at hitting coach, where Matt Stairs, Dante Bichette and Hensley Meulens are potential candidates. It's another position Girardi will be able to select.

