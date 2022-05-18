Zack Wheeler stops the skid, delivers ace-like performance in win over Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have been without the biggest bat in their starting lineup the last few days, but they still have the biggest arm in their starting rotation and he was really good Wednesday night.

Zack Wheeler put the team on his back and led the Phillies to a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With Bryce Harper out of the lineup for a third straight game, Wheeler did the ol’ stopper thing in halting a two-game losing streak. The 31-year-old right-hander pitched seven shutout innings, walked none and struck out nine to run his scoreless innings streak to 20 2/3 innings over his last three starts at home.

Wheeler gave up just four hits, one of which was an infield hit, and was supported with an early run from his batterymate J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies’ catcher entered the game in the throes of an 0-for-13 skid. His two-out single in the first inning against lefty Blake Snell gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

The Phils built their lead to 2-0 on a solo homer by Rhys Hoskins in the third and 3-0 on an RBI double by Odubel Herrera in the fourth.

The pitching, first by Wheeler and then by Jose Alvarado and Corey Knebel, made it all stand up. The adventurous Alvarado had an adventure-free eighth inning and Knebel, who blew a save Sunday in Los Angeles, racked up No. 8 with a scoreless ninth.

The victory got the Phillies back to a game under .500 (18-19) and put them in position to win their third straight series in Thursday afternoon’s finale against the Padres. Harper may be back in the designated hitter spot for that one.

Kyle Gibson will start for the Phillies against San Diego’s Yu Darvish.

After being slowed by offseason shoulder soreness and a bout with the flu in spring training, Wheeler came out of the gate slowly this season. He was down with COVID-19 earlier this month, but when healthy has really begun to hit his stride. He has pitched shutout ball in three of his last four starts, covering six, 7 2/3 and seven innings in those outings.

Wheeler kept the Padres off balance with mostly a three-pitch mix -- four-seam fastball, sinker and slider. His power fastball topped out at 97.8 mph and averaged 95.8. He threw 97 pitches and got a whopping 19 swings and misses.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube