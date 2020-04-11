Zack Wheeler Makes It Clear He Won’t Miss His Child’s Birth If MLB Plays in Isolation

Zack Wheeler and his wife Dominique are expecting their first baby in 3½ months. They are seeing the ideas being discussed within baseball about all 30 teams potentially playing in bubble cities at spring training sites in Arizona or Florida. The players would possibly be away from their families and Zack has an issue with that.

"I am not going to miss the birth of my first child. I don't care," Wheeler told NBC10 Friday afternoon. "I'm going to be there for her and the birth of my child. That's a fact. I think anybody would do the same thing. Any dad. Whether I have to come back here (Atlanta) and be with her and miss two more weeks because I have to quarantine to play again, so be it."

Dominique is trying not to think about the possibilities and she's trying not to stress about it. Zack has his mind made up.

"I want to be here with her during that time," he said. "It's something special. You'll never get to experience that again, the birth of your first child. They are saying your significant other would not be allowed to be with you. That makes no sense to me. If we're gonna be stuck in quarantine, then why can't they be stuck with us in quarantine?"

Zack continues to throw at his house in Georgia. He's throwing at about 90% to keep his arm ready.

"Honestly, I went on Amazon and I bought a pitching net to throw into," he said. But Zack also throws to a friend of his that lives in the area so that he has a real target.

He spent some time on Friday on a virtual meet and greet with kids at Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware. He was asked by one of the patients about winning the World Series.

"Now I'm with the Phillies. That's what we're trying to do here," he said. "Bring a championship back to the city of Philadelphia. Hopefully, you guys can come out to the parade whenever we do do that."

