The plethora of tasty beer options down at Citizens Bank Park continues to evolve and expand in 2020.

After we learned of three new brews from Sly Fox coming to the yard this spring, now we have the perfect beer if you really want to look the part.

Yuengling announced Tuesday that they will be named the "Official Lager of the Philadelphia Phillies" and will have the most fantastic retro packaging.

"Ahead of the 2020 regular baseball season, Yuengling will roll out new, limited-edition Phillies Yuengling Lager cans emblazoned with the retro Phillies logo," they said in a release. "Whether at home or at Citizens Bank Park, fans of Yuengling and the Phillies can enjoy the delicious and iconic taste of Yuengling Traditional Lager, while proudly showing support for their favorite baseball team. These special Phillies Yuengling Lager cans will be available on shelves in 12-pack cans in select markets, or at Citizens Bank Park in 16-ounce cans."

Talk about the perfect can to Instagram your beer down at the ballpark. That's a good #cancheck.

In addition to the partnership with the team, Aaron Nola will be an official brand ambassador this season.

"Over the past year, I've had a lot of fun working with Yuengling and getting to know the family behind America's Oldest Brewery," Aaron Nola said in the release. "I'm excited to continue my partnership with Yuengling in an even bigger way, and I couldn't think of a better way to kick off the season than with these cool Lager cans."