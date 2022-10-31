Comcast Spectacor is opening the Wells Fargo Center — and offering $5 beers — for Philadelphia Phillies fans to watch the World Series games being played across Pattison Avenue at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The games will be broadcast on all television screens in the main concourse bars. The discounted beers will be served along with select concessions and full bar menus.

The Wells Fargo Center is offering two ticket options for "baseball fans who aren’t going into the games but want to be in the middle of the action in South Philly."

The first option includes free admission, but fans are required to secure a ticket that needs to be scanned for entry. Doors open at 7 p.m. on game days. Ticket information is available here.

The second option is for an "outdoor tailgating package" for up to 15 people just steps from the ballpark. PBJ.com has full details on the $375 tailgating package.

