Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:

This is just the warm-up celebration.



Philly city looks ready for a World Series 😤 pic.twitter.com/1EfpXl83fx — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 23, 2022

So much for that grease. Maybe the rain washed it off...Check out the best #Phillies fans reactions HERE: https://t.co/MlNctMomMQ pic.twitter.com/kYcbW7jk5N — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 23, 2022

Mayhem in Center City 😭 pic.twitter.com/2hp62jmppe — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 23, 2022

The grease didn’t work 😂 pic.twitter.com/0MahjNc0Nl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 23, 2022

WATCH: #RedOctober The Phillies are headed to the World Series and fans are in a frenzy! Check out the best reactions HERE: https://t.co/vyCaZM8F2L pic.twitter.com/iJdnNDtjQh — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 23, 2022

Broad Street is already a party 😂 pic.twitter.com/tUgFmgKd1e — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 23, 2022