WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Dances With Phillie Phanatic, Chugs Beer at NLCS

WATCH: Kelce dances with Phanatic, pounds a beer at NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What's a local legend to do when his undefeated football team is on a bye?

Dance with the big green goof of a baseball mascot during a magical playoff run, of course.

Eagles center and franchise legend Jason Kelce took fans at Citizens Bank Park by surprise Friday night when he showed up in the fifth inning for an impromptu dance party during the Phillies' Game 3 battle with the San Diego Padres in South Philly. He then proceeded to chug a beer on the field.

I doubt I really have to sell it any more than that, so enjoy the footage:

Jason Kelce just insured @Phillies win. NO DOUBT pic.twitter.com/h1PH6GtF7v — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) October 22, 2022

Jason Kelce GONE WILD! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kG7wAtUYdS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 22, 2022

Just a glorious sight, two of the city's most beloved sports figures of all-time getting their groove on. I love it.

Earlier in the night Kelce was spotted hanging out with ex-Phillies manager and World Series champion Charlie Manuel:

Between his new hit podcast with his brother Travis and his upcoming Christmas album, Kelce's had a busy start to the football season both on and off the field.

It's not his first music-related appearance at another Philly sporting event, either: last season Kelce sang the National Anthem before a Sixers game, which he crushed.

Kelce is just the man.