Viral Phillies Fan Might Be Their Good Luck Charm

By Ryan Quigley

At this point, Phillies fans are probably quite familiar with 8-year-old Phils fan Caden Marge.

In the Phillies' miraculous 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, Marge was spotted praying in the stands for a Phils victory just before Bryson Stott knocked out a walk-off homer for the W. As one would expect, Marge was then spotted on camera again going absolutely nuts in the stands.

The young fan became a sensation on social media, and he even got invited to Phillies batting practice by Stott himself.

But that's not all.

During the second inning of Friday night's tilt against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Marge joined Tom McCarthy and John Kruk in the booth to relive Sunday's magical moment against the Angels. And if that wasn't exciting enough, the Phillies exploded for five runs with Marge on camera.

First, Alec Bohm scored off a Diamondbacks missed opportunity on a potential double play ball. Kyle Schwarber then hit a three-run homer, followed by an RBI double from Didi Gregorius to make it 6-0.

Feels pretty safe to say Marge could be the Phillies' good luck charm, because as soon as he left the booth, the Phillies' offensive onslaught ended.

The Phils might need to bring him around more often.

