You likely never expect to run into a Philadelphia sports hero during a trip to Trader Joe's, but that's exactly what happened for a South Jersey woman and she has the selfie to prove it after working up the courage to say hello to Bryce Harper.

Marissa Boutilier stopped by the Cherry Hill, Camden County, Trader Joe's store for the first time Tuesday night. As she roamed the aisles, she spotted the NLCS MVP.

Boutilier told NBC10's Cydney Long that she turned to her boyfriend and said "Oh my God, is that Bryce Harper?"

The Gloucester Township woman was so excited to see Harper that she actually called her mom and asked her what to do. The mom started to get emotional, Boutilier said.

"She was like 'you need to go take a picture with him,'" Boutilier -- who has watched the Phillies payoff run with her family -- said.

Boutilier continued to walk around the grocery store and then came eye-to-eye with Harper. She saw her opportunity and -- despite not being the type of person to normally approach a celeb -- she mustered up the courage.

"So I asked him for a picture," she said.

Harper's response: "Sure, yeah, of course," Boutilier said.

She gave him a pat on the back and told him congrats on the team's success.

"He said, 'thank you,'" Boutilier said.

Boutilier posted the photo to Snapchat and the rest was history. She woke up the next morning realizing she had a viral hit as her phone had "a million of notifications."

Wondering what was in Harper's shopping cart? Boutilier said she "was too distracted" to notice.

