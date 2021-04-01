These Phillies Players Will Earn the Most Money in 2021

The Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2021 season with a $177.4 million payroll, the fifth-highest in Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.
As a whole, the National League East has three of the top 10 payrolls, according to data from Spotrac.com. The New York Mets begin the season with a total payroll of $186 million, good for third in MLB. The Washington Nationals rank No. 8 at $162.8 million.
All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper is again the Phillies' highest-paid player, set to make $27.5 million this season, according to Spotrac. Pitcher Zack Wheeler, who signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2020 season, is second with a salary of $22.5 million.
Philadelphia Phillies
