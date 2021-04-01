Philadelphia Phillies

These Phillies Players Will Earn the Most Money in 2021

All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper is again the Phillies' highest-paid player, set to make $27.5 million this season

By Ryan Sharrow | Philadelphia Business Journal

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a win after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2021 season with a $177.4 million payroll, the fifth-highest in Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

As a whole, the National League East has three of the top 10 payrolls, according to data from Spotrac.com. The New York Mets begin the season with a total payroll of $186 million, good for third in MLB. The Washington Nationals rank No. 8 at $162.8 million.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper is again the Phillies' highest-paid player, set to make $27.5 million this season, according to Spotrac. Pitcher Zack Wheeler, who signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2020 season, is second with a salary of $22.5 million.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

2 hours ago

Phillies to Honor Frontline Heroes During Opening Day

Philadelphia Phillies 2 hours ago

T-Shirts to Phanatic Hats: Phillies Offer Freebies for Fans

To see the full list of the Phillies' highest earners, head over to PBJ.com.

Keep up with all things business at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia PhilliesBusinessBryce Harper
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us