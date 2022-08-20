Seranthony Dominguez ‘Worried' About Tightness in Arm, Would Be Huge Loss for Phillies

Dominguez 'worried' about tightness in arm, would be huge loss for Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With 42 games to go in the regular season and their first postseason berth since 2011 on the line, the Phillies are staring at a potentially huge loss in their bullpen.

Seranthony Dominguez was not available for work in Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets because of tightness in his right triceps.

Manager Rob Thomson revealed Dominguez’ issue after the Phillies beat the Mets, 4-1, in the nightcap. It was clear something was wrong with Dominguez when he did not come in to close the game. David Robertson worked the final two innings for the save.

Thomson said Dominguez complained of the tightness after playing catch Saturday morning. He had not pitched since allowing the game’s only run in a 1-0 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Dominguez, who had Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2020, admitted to being worried about the issue.

“Yeah, I feel really worried about it because it’s my arm,” he said. “Everything, I take it seriously because I’ve got to take care of my arm. It’s the only way that I can compete.”

Thomson said the Phillies would know more about Dominguez’ condition on Sunday. Dominguez said he would likely have an MRI in the coming days. Given the nature of the injury and Dominguez’ health history and importance to the team, it would not be surprising if the pitcher ended up on the injured list.

Dominguez has been one of the Phillies’ most valuable players this season, pitching in 46 games and recording a 1.64 ERA and nine saves.

Earlier in the week, the Phillies lost reliever Corey Knebel will a lat muscle strain. Knebel opened the season as the team’s closer until Dominguez took over in June.

The Phils have been tested by injury all season, the big one being Bryce Harper, who is expected to start a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming week and return to the lineup around September 1. Harper suffered a broken left thumb when he was hit by a pitch on June 25.

Second baseman Jean Segura missed 2 ½ months with a broken finger, pitcher Zach Eflin is down with a knee injury and Kyle Schwarber has recently been plagued by a calf strain.

Losing Dominguez would be another test for this club. And now that trade deadline pickup of Robertson is looking very smart. The veteran right-hander has plenty of experience as a closer and the Phillies are going to need it.