If you want to get your fill of Phillies baseball in person at Citizens Bank Park this spring, the team has a fantastic deal for you.

The Phillies will be offering two different ballpark passes for home games this spring:

Phillies Spring Ballpark Pass - for just $90 it gets you a standing room only access for all home games in the month of April (minus opening day) plus all games through May 14, for a total of 18 games. That's staggering price of $5 per game if you were to attend all 18.

Phillies April Ballpark Pass - for just $45 it gets you standing room only access for all home games in the month of April (minus opening day).

One important note to both passes is that "you may be offered a seat assignment based on availability." They will be sent to the MLB Ballpark App on your iPhone or Android device. But a seat assignment is not guaranteed.

You may also be offered peanuts, crab fries, and beer at an extra cost. But clearly worth it.

Opponents in April include the Brewers, Blue Jays, Marlins, and Rangers. The May dates add the Rockies, Braves, and Dodgers.

They are now available to purchase on the Phillies website.