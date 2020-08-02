Remaining Miami Marlins Players Leave Philly Hotel

What to Know The remaining members of the Miami Marlins have left the Philadelphia hotel they were staying at after their teammates tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party were infected by an outbreak at the start of a season-opening trip.

The infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami, where they will stay together in quarantine. The remaining players were staying at the Rittenhouse Hotel before it was announced that they left Sunday.

The remaining members of the Miami Marlins have left the Philadelphia hotel they were staying at after their teammates tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We are pleased to report that the remaining members of the sports team that were staying at the Hotel have boarded buses and departed for another location,” a spokesperson for the Rittenhouse Condo Owners Association Board wrote in a statement Sunday obtained by an NBC10 source.

The spokesperson did not reveal the new location.

At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party were infected by an outbreak at the start of a season-opening trip. The news was revealed after the Marlins played the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park last Sunday. Games for both the Marlins and the Phillies were postponed as a result.

The infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami, where they will stay together in quarantine. The remaining players were staying at the Rittenhouse Hotel at 210 W Rittenhouse Square before it was announced that they left Sunday.

The Board spokesperson also said 30 employees at the Rittenhouse Hotel have been tested for COVID-19 so far and all results have been negative. Another round of testing for hotel employees will take place on Tuesday.

The Marlins received no new positive results in their latest round of coronavirus testing, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday, but second baseman Isan Diaz opted out of the season.

Besides the Marlins and Phillies, four other MLB teams had games postponed due to the pandemic. Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to union leader Tony Clark about the importance of players following the sport’s coronavirus protocols.

Manfred and Clark talked about what needs to be done to finish the season, a person familiar with the conversation said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The conversation between Manfred and Clark, first reported by ESPN, comes amid growing evidence that the spread of infection threatens to overtake efforts to play ball.

The Phillies-Blue Jays series in Philadelphia was among two weekend series called off earlier. The Phillies are scheduled to return Monday night against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Phillies said Saturday they had no new positives from tests a day before. Players were permitted to access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning in the afternoon.

Activity at Citizens Bank Park had been cancelled after three Phillies staff members tested positive for COVID-19 since last weekend. One is a member of the coaching staff, another a member of the home clubhouse staff and the third a member of the visiting team’s clubhouse.