Philly Fans Prepare for Thursday Night Showdown With 2 Texas Teams

On Thursday Philly sports fans face a conundrum. Both the Phillies and Eagles will take the field at the same time. While some are getting creative, finding ways to watch at home, others are heading to the bars to cheer on their teams.

David Lebold insisted on having breakfast at Phily Diner in Runnemeade, New Jersey, before Thursday night's games. He wore a Kelly green Eagles jersey with a Phillies hat. Lebold said he wore the same shirt at the Diner back in 2018, before the birds won the Super Bowl.

“We ended up coming to the Phily diner in this shirt and two days later, they win the super bowl,” explained Lebold. “So a little superstitious.”

Diana Testa is ready to support both teams, but feels a little more confident in an Eagles’ win.

“They can’t be over confident I know, but when you’re playing the worst team in the league…” Testa said.

She joined a couple of friends at lunch Thursday afternoon, trying to shake off her nerves before game 5 of the World Series.

“I’m a nervous wreck to tell you the truth,” Testa said.

Some fans are pulling out all the stops, setting up multiple TVs in their homes to watch the games simultaneously. Jim Skiba’s house in Pitman is complete with a full bar, Philly sports memorabilia, and of course, two TVs.

“It’s history,” Skiba said. “Who would have ever thought something like this would happen?”

He admits the atmosphere in his house will depend on how the games are going.

“Probably a lot of pacing, lot of frustration, lot of carrying on,” Skiba said. “It’s the World Series, I mean this is it.”