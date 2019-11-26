Phillies Sign Josh Harrison to Minor-league Deal

The Phillies added a recognizable name, signing veteran utilityman Josh Harrison to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Harrison played eight seasons in Pittsburgh, improving from extra man to everyday player and making a pair of All-Star teams (2014, 2017). From 2014-17, he hit .290/.331/.428 while playing second base, third base and both outfield corners.

The last two seasons, he hasn't hit, with injuries playing a role. After a quiet final year with the Pirates in 2018, Harrison signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Tigers. He led off for Detroit on opening day 2019 and for the season's first three weeks but never found any footing, hitting just .175 in 147 plate appearances before being released on Aug. 9. Harrison broke his left hand in September 2017 and again in April 2018. In 2019, he missed time with hamstring and shoulder injuries.

In his prime, Harrison was a solid contact hitter with 30-doubles pop. He hit a career-high 16 homers in 2017 but has just nine in 133 games since.

Here, he'll have a chance to win a spot as a utilityman off the bench capable of manning four different positions.

