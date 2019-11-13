Phillies Move Closer to Hiring Hitting Coach, But Could They Lose Staff to Gabe Kapler and Giants?

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona - The Phillies are looking to have a hitting coach in place in the next week or so, according to general manager Matt Klentak.

The field of candidates has been thinned with veteran hitting coach Chili Davis returning to the New York Mets. By all indications, that leaves Joe Dillon and Matt Stairs as the two finalists for the Phillies' job, though it's not uncommon for late candidates to emerge. The Phillies interviewed both Dillon and Stairs last week and were in contact with Davis, as well. Dillon has been Washington's assistant hitting coach the last two seasons. Stairs was the Phillies' hitting coach in 2017 and the Padres' hitting coach in 2018.

Dillon might be the favorite because of his close connection to Kevin Long, Washington's hitting coach. Long was hitting coach with the Yankees during Joe Girardi's time as manager of that club. Girardi, the Phillies' new manager, has great respect for Long's work and Long has called Dillon the best assistant hitting coach in baseball.

"I think we're looking for the best possible candidate to work with our guys, and obviously with a new manager it's going to be important that the person is on the same page philosophically with Joe," Klentak said of the hitting coach job. "We're interviewing people with a variety of backgrounds, some of whom this would be their first time as a hitting coach and others that have done it for some time. We're just looking for the best possible candidate. We're not going in with a specific resume that someone has to have."

At the moment, hitting coach is the only opening on the Phillies' coaching staff. However, it would not be surprising if another spot were to open now that the San Francisco Giants have named Gabe Kapler manager. Kapler was fired as Phillies skipper last month and could seek to take a member or two of the Phillies' holdover coaching staff with him. Potential departures could include first base/outfield coach Paco Figueroa, assistant hitting coach Pedro Guerrero, catching instructor Craig Driver or bullpen coach Jim Gott. All are under contract with the Phillies for 2020 but the club might let one or two of them go so Girardi could have more say in building his coaching staff. Girardi oversaw the hiring of pitching coach Bryan Price and, obviously, has much say on the hitting coach hire.

