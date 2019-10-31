Phillies Add Robert Stock, a Power-armed Bullpen Candidate

The Phillies on Thursday announced that they had claimed reliever Robert Stock on waivers from the San Diego Padres.

Stock, 29, is a power-armed right-hander who has racked up some big strikeout totals in his career. He's also allowed an abundance of hits, particularly in 2019.

Stock pitched 10 2/3 innings in the majors in 2019 and struck out 15. He walked eight.

He struck out 12.7 batters per nine innings in 28 1/3 innings at Triple A, but also allowed 11.4 hits per nine innings.

Stock has appeared in the majors the last two seasons with the Padres. He had a 2.50 ERA in 32 games with the Padres in 2018.

Stock missed time in 2019 with a biceps injury. He will compete for a spot in the Phillies' bullpen in 2020 - if he stays with the club. The Phillies in recent seasons have made several waiver claims at this time of year only to lose the player on waivers a few weeks later.

