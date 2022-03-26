Phillies' Zach Eflin Gets Emotional After Long Road Back From Knee Surgery

Zach Eflin gets emotional after long road back from knee surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The schedule said it was an exhibition game in late March in a minor-league ballpark.

For Zach Eflin, it was so much more than that.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On the mound for the first time in a competitive situation since July 16, the right-hander pitched two strong innings against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchand Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Eflin was super-efficient, throwing just 12 pitches in each inning. He struck out one, walked one and rolled a double-play ball. He even had to cover first base on a defensive play, which proved to be a nice test for a right knee that was surgically repaired in September.

When the outing was over, Eflin walked down the right field line and into the visiting clubhouse.

That's where the emotion of it all – "raw emotion," he said -- hit him.

"I honestly don't really have any words," the gentlemanly pitcher said. "I was tearing up just thinking of everything I've gone through, everything last year. I had surgery. My wife was six or seven months pregnant at the time. There was just a lot of stuff going on.

"I wanted to be out there with the boys pitching every fifth day chasing the playoff hunt. It absolutely sucked. So to be able to be ahead of schedule ...

"I'm just really happy with the way I feel and to be able to come out here and pitch and be ready for opening week.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot."

Eflin wasn't the only Phillies pitcher to take a nice step forward Saturday. Back in Clearwater, Zack Wheeler pitched to hitters for the first time this spring. The shoulder soreness he felt in December and the flu bug he battled earlier in camp are both gone. It's still not clear if he will be turned loose during the first week of the regular season, but he could be on track to make an abbreviated start. If he's held back, it shouldn't be for long.

"I felt good," he said. "But obviously it's up to them. Whatever is best for the team."

Late last July, the Phillies' starting pitching staff seemed to be coming together for a stretch-drive playoff chase. Wheeler and Aaron Nola were set. Kyle Gibson had been acquired in a trade and Ranger Suarez was in the process of making a spectacular transition to the rotation.

Eflin was unable to complete the picture. After a strong first half, he was felled by an old foe, patellar tendinitis. He pitched just once after the All-Star break. During surgery in September, doctors repaired his patellar tendon and placed an anchor in his kneecap to stabilize everything. At first, Eflin was not expected to be back until sometime in May. He crushed his offseason rehab and reported to camp earlier this month way ahead of schedule.

His fastball was up to 94 mph Saturday.

"This really is a testament to how seriously I took everything this offseason," he said. "It's huge having my legs below me."

Manager Joe Girardi was thrilled with the way Eflin pitched.

"He looked great," Girardi said. "It's a real relief."

Eflin, who will turn 28 next month, will pitch a couple of more times before embarking on a very important season for the team and for himself personally. He will be a free agent at season's end and with good health and good performance could make himself a lot of money. He'll make $5.15 million, $6.9 million or something in the middle this season. Those are his arbitration parameters. A hearing will be held during the season, unless he and the team reach a settlement before then.

"It's been a long road and I really want to make sure if this is my last year with the Phillies, I want to make every single start with these guys," he said. "I want to be pitching in the playoffs. I want to go as far as we can."