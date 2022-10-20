The Philadelphia Phillies are still three wins away from punching their ticket to the 2022 World Series, but Phillies fans can already make sure they are lined up for a chance at World Series tickets of their own.

The Phils on Wednesday, announced the chance for fans to sign up for "an opportunity to purchase tickets to a potential 2022 World Series game to be played at Citizens Bank Park."

Click here to fill out the World Series tickets registration form.

Registration to get a chance to buy tickets to either Game 3, 4 or 5 of the Fall Classic closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the team said. Fans will then be notified by Saturday, Oct. 29, if they've won the chance to purchase tickets.

"We encourage our fans to sign up on phillies.com as soon as possible for this World Series ticket opportunity," said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber.

These are the dates for any potential World Series games in Philly. The Fall Classic will really be living up to its name with games set for November:

Game 3 – Monday, Oct. 31

Game 4 – Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 5 – Wednesday, Nov. 2 (if necessary)

Signing up doesn't guarantee you reach the World Series should the Phillies get there.

"Please note, you are not guaranteed the opportunity to purchase Phillies World Series tickets by registering," the franchise noted in its new release.

OK, now that you are getting excited to possibly witness baseball history, we just need the Phillies to beat the San Diego Padres three more times to get there. The CBP crowd should certainly help the team with its goal this weekend.