phillies fans

Want to See Phillies Play in World Series? (If They Get There.) Here's How to Get Tix

The Phillies are offering fans a chance to sign up for the opportunity to buy World Series tickets should the team get there

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia Phillies are still three wins away from punching their ticket to the 2022 World Series, but Phillies fans can already make sure they are lined up for a chance at World Series tickets of their own.

The Phils on Wednesday, announced the chance for fans to sign up for "an opportunity to purchase tickets to a potential 2022 World Series game to be played at Citizens Bank Park."

Click here to fill out the World Series tickets registration form.

Registration to get a chance to buy tickets to either Game 3, 4 or 5 of the Fall Classic closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the team said. Fans will then be notified by Saturday, Oct. 29, if they've won the chance to purchase tickets.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We encourage our fans to sign up on phillies.com as soon as possible for this World Series ticket opportunity," said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber.

Get fired up for the Phillies' playoff run with the Rally for Red October Bus Tour. Click here to find out when it will be stopping by you. ⚾

These are the dates for any potential World Series games in Philly. The Fall Classic will really be living up to its name with games set for November:

Game 3 – Monday, Oct. 31
Game 4 – Tuesday, Nov. 1
Game 5 – Wednesday, Nov. 2 (if necessary)

Signing up doesn't guarantee you reach the World Series should the Phillies get there.

"Please note, you are not guaranteed the opportunity to purchase Phillies World Series tickets by registering," the franchise noted in its new release.

OK, now that you are getting excited to possibly witness baseball history, we just need the Phillies to beat the San Diego Padres three more times to get there. The CBP crowd should certainly help the team with its goal this weekend.

Phillies 13 hours ago

Phillies Vs. Padres: Aaron Nola Hit Hard in Phils' Loss

Phillies 16 hours ago

Permanent Souvenir for a Phillies Phaithful

This article tagged under:

phillies fansPhilliesWorld Seriescitizens bank parkphillies tickets
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us