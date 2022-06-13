Phillies Vs. Marlins: Rhys Hoskins Hits Walk-Off Single After Sandy Alcantara-Aaron Nola Pitchers' Duel

Phillies walk off vs. Marlins for 10th win in 11 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies regained their winning touch Monday night and rallied for a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

It was their 10th win in 11 games.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Aaron Nola and Sandy Alcantara hooked up in a tight pitchers’ duel. Nola gave up just two runs over seven walk-free innings.

Alcantara, who entered the game ranked second in the National League with a 1.61 ERA, held the Phillies to just a run over the first seven innings. He took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the eighth and walked the first two batters he faced.

Alcantara got J.T. Realmuto to ground into a double play and was removed for lefty Steven Okert.

Didi Gregorius hit Okert’s first pitch for a game-tying RBI single to right.

The Phillies won the game on an RBI single by Rhys Hoskins with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. It scored Matt Vierling, who reached base on a one-out single and stole second with Hoskins at the plate.

The Phillies saw their nine-game winning streak end in a 13-1 loss to Arizona on Sunday. Their win Monday night pushed their record to 31-30.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube