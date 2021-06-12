Phillies Vs. Yankees: 3rd Straight Walk-Off Win After Hector Neris Blows Save

Phillies survive another Neris meltdown, walk-off Yankees to get back to .500 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

All these walk-off wins are nice — and they certainly beat the alternative — but given their druthers, the Phillies would rather not get them this way.

For the second game in a row, closer Hector Neris gave up a home run in the top of the ninth inning to blow a lead and for the second game in a row, the Phillies overcame it.

They rallied for a run in the bottom of the 10th to beat the New York Yankees, 8-7, on Saturday night.

It was their third straight walk-off win as they improved to 31-31 to get back to .500 for the first time since May 22.

It's the first time the Phillies have won three straight by walk-off since Aug. 21-23, 2013.

The Phils got plenty of early offense Saturday — four runs in the first inning — and led by three runs in the ninth when Neris allowed two walks and a game-tying homer to DJ LeMahieu. On Thursday, Neris allowed a game-tying homer to Atlanta's Freddie Freeman and the Phils came back to win on three runs in the 10th.

The Phillies rallied for the win against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

Archie Bradley got the win after a scoreless top of the 10th. Neris has blown four saves and two in as many games. It might not be long before Bradley gets a look at closer.

By rule, Ronald Torreyes opened the bottom of the 10th on second base. He moved to third on a bunt by pinch-hitter Travis Jankowski and scored the winning run on an infield hit by Jean Segura.

Segura also won Thursday's game with a two-run walk-off hit.

The Phillies are 6-2 in the month of June. They are in second place in the NL East, four games behind the Mets.

