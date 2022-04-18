Phillies Vs. Rockies: Coors Field Can't Help Phils' Offense

Coors Field no fix for Phillies offense in another low-scoring loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies' slow start to the season offensively continued Monday night in a 4-1 loss to the Rockies at Coors Field that dropped them to 4-7.

It was the fourth time in 11 games the Phils have been held to one or no runs. They're averaging 3.9 per game but nearly half of their runs have come in two games -- opening day against the A's and this past Saturday in a 10-run outburst in Miami.

They had a chance late to come back. Alec Bohm, starting at third base for the first time since committing three errors last Monday, opened the top of the eighth inning with a single. Jean Segura singled and Didi Gregorius doubled Bohm in to make it a three-run game. With runners on second and third and one out, J.T. Realmuto lined out back to pitcher Jhoulys Chacin, who doubled Gregorius off of second.

That was all she wrote.

Aaron Nola started and pitched well, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings. He exited at 84 pitches after throwing 76 in each of his first two starts. The stress and climate pitching in Colorado could have factored into sixth-inning hook.

Bryce Harper, nursing a sore right elbow, was the designated hitter for the second straight game. Nick Castellanos started again in right field. It was a quiet night for each pocket of the Phillies' lineup with Gregorius' double their only extra-base hit. They had five total.

The Phillies have lost 12 of their last 15 games at Coors Field dating back to 2017. They just haven't hit at all there, scoring 35 runs in the last 12 games.

The three-game series continues Tuesday night at 8:40 when Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.09) opposes left-hander Kyle Freeland (0-2, 10.00).