Phillies Vs. Rockies: Bryce Harper Homers, Phils Get a Big Break in Win

Bryce Harper goes deep as Phillies open series with win over Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If the Phillies are going to make a little move in the standings as April begins to wind down, they need to start winning some series.

It's never easy to win a four-game series, but it helps when you win the first one and that's just what the Phils did Monday night when they rolled past the Colorado Rockies, 8-2, in front of 20,130 at chilly Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies, who have lost four straight series after taking two of three from Oakland to open the season, are now 7-10. They have three more against the Rockies before heading to New York on Friday night to start a three-game series against the NL East-leading Mets.

One night after being shut out by the Milwaukee Brewers and Angel Hernandez, the Phillies stroked nine hits and capitalized on Colorado's sloppy defense for just their third win in the last eight games.

Bryce Harper keyed the offense with a solo homer and a sacrifice fly. Rhys Hoskins had three hits. Kyle Schwarber drove in a pair of runs with a double that fell in when two Colorado outfielders got their signals crossed.

After being thwarted twice the night before by Hernandez and his wide strike zone, the baseball gods were with Schwarber in this one.

Kyle Gibson earned the pitching victory with 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball. Seranthony Dominguez, Jeurys Familia, James Norwood and Bailey Falter combined on 3 1/3 scoreless innings to close it out.

Gibson's night did not start off well as Colorado leadoff man Connor Joe blasted the first pitch of the game off the facing of the second deck in left field.

Randal Grichuk led off the second inning with a solo homer against Gibson as the Phillies fell behind early, 2-0.

Other than the two long balls, Gibson pitched well. He gave up just one other hit and allowed no other runs as he improved to 2-1.

The Phillies scored three runs in the third to take the lead against lefty Kyle Freeland. The Rockies committed an error in the inning and had a ball fall in between two outfielders. The Rockies made another error in the Phillies' four-run seventh inning and had three in all.

Zach Eflin gets the ball Tuesday night in the second game of the series. He will face Colorado right-hander German Marquez.

