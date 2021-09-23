Phillies Vs. Pirates: Phils Make Giant Comeback to Gain on Braves in Playoff Race

Phillies make another giant comeback in stirring win over Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Aaron Nola and the Phillies put themselves in a giant hole, but exactly a week after coming back from a seven-run deficit to down the Cubs, they came back from a six-run deficit to beat the Pirates, 12-6.

It was a stirring and important win. The Braves lost earlier in the day in Arizona so the Phillies (79-74) made up a game and moved to two back with nine to play.

Ronald Torreyes had the go-ahead drive, a pinch-hit three-run home run in the sixth inning. It was the first pinch-hit homer of his career. He was batting for Nola, who allowed five runs in the second and one in the third before retiring the final 12 hitters he faced in rapid fashion.

Down 6-0 in the bottom of the third, Didi Gregorius demolished a solo home run to begin a five-run rally. Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen doubled in the inning and Brad Miller singled in a run.

This was a big night for Gregorius and Herrera, two left-handed bats the Phillies need over the next 10 days if they’re going to make the playoffs. Those two went a combined 5 for 40 in the series against the Mets and Orioles.

McCutchen also atoned at the plate for his miscue in the field. With the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning of a scoreless game, Pirates pitcher Connor Overton blooped a ball to shallow left field. McCutchen appeared to misread it, or was just slow getting to it. Third baseman Freddy Galvis also made an effort but the play was the left fielder’s. It fell in, the Pirates took a two-run lead and the next batter, Ke’Bryan Hayes, hit a three-run homer. Better defense and none of those five runs score.

McCutchen reached base twice and scored twice, coming around on J.T. Realmuto’s two-run jack in the seventh. Realmuto did not start but entered in the sixth inning for Miller at first base and went 3 for 3 with four RBI.

The Phillies have three more with the 57-95 Pirates this weekend. The Braves have four with the Padres over the next three days. The Phils can’t afford to lose any more ground before their make-or-break series begins in Atlanta on Tuesday.