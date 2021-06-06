Phillies Vs. Nationals: Net Collapses, Phils Win Series

Phillies score 12 to win one of the weirdest games you'll see originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This time, the other team collapsed in the field. And so did the netting behind home plate.

The Phillies came back from an early three-run deficit to win a series with a 12-6 victory over the Nationals.

It was a long, slow, strange game.

There was a delay in the first inning when home plate umpire Brian O'Nora left with an apparent illness.

There was a delay in the third inning when Nationals pitcher Austin Voth was hit in the face by a 90 mph fastball.

There was a delay in the eighth inning when the protective netting behind home plate and along both base lines fell down.

It was all hands on deck by the Phillies' grounds crew and the game resumed after a delay of just over 20 minutes.

Well, we’ve seen it all today. The protective netting behind home plate and along the base lines collapsed and the Phillies-Nationals game is in a delay. pic.twitter.com/U1jQBTkXnY — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 6, 2021

The key inning for the Phillies was the fourth. They scored seven runs thanks to timely hitting, patience at the plate and numerous mistakes by the Nationals on the mound and in the field.

With one out, J.T. Realmuto walked and Bryce Harper hit an infield single. Rhys Hoskins popped a ball up behind first base that was dropped by Jordy Mercer to load the bases. The next four Phillies reached base on Andrew McCutchen’s RBI single, bases-loaded walks from Brad Miller and Alec Bohm and then a boneheaded play on a ground ball to third baseman Starlin Castro, who threw late to second for a fielder’s choice rather than run to the third-base bag for a forceout.

Another Phillies run scored on a wild pitch, and Odubel Herrera capped the rally with a two-out, two-run single.

In a season when the Phillies have made so many costly gaffes defensively, this was a glimpse of what it’s been like on the other side.

The Phils tacked on plenty of insurance on two homers — a two-run bomb by Miller to the second deck in right field and a three-run shot by Realmuto, the 100th of his career.

They needed some of that wiggle room because Brandon Kintzler gave up three runs in the sixth inning as his ERA rose to 8.50. An inning earlier, Archie Bradley walked the first two batters before navigating his way out of trouble. Bradley hasn't pitched well either, putting 18 men on base in 9⅓ innings this season.

The teams combined to use 12 pitchers. Hard-throwing lefty Cristopher Sanchez made his MLB debut in relief for the Phillies and retired all four batters he faced. He was called up earlier in the day when Chase Anderson and David Hale went on the COVID injured list.

Vince Velasquez did not qualify for a win because he was pinch-hit for in the fourth inning, but he kept the game manageable. In a 30-pitch third inning, he hit the first two batters then allowed a run on back-to-back singles to Trea Turner and Juan Soto. But with the bases loaded and nobody out, Velasquez focused up to strike out Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber, escaping the inning when Castro popped out.

The Phillies are 28-30 after the series win. They are off Monday and Friday this week. They face the Braves at home Tuesday through Thursday and host the Yankees Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a closer look at Joe Girardi's pitching plans for the week ahead.

