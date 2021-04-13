Phillies Vs. Mets: Phils Drop a Wild Game 1 of Doubleheader

Phils drop a wild Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies lost a wild one in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Tuesday night.

The New York Mets rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to walk off with a 4-3 win.

The game was scheduled for seven innings so the eighth started with a runner on second base for both teams.

The Phillies got a run home in the top of the eighth to break a 2-2 tie.

Hector Neris was called upon to face Pete Alonso with a runner on second and no outs in the bottom of the inning. Alonso tied the game on a base hit. The Mets then loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice, a walk and a single and eventually won it on a bases-loaded single by Jonathan Villar.

Jean Segura tied the game at 2-2 with an infield hit with two outs in the sixth inning.

Bullpen shines

The Phillies’ bullpen was spectacular leading up to the bottom of the eighth. JoJo Romero, Jose Alvarado and Connor Brogdon all turned in a scoreless inning.

Brogdon provided some dazzling work in the bottom of the seventh. He allowed the first two batters of the frame to reach base on a walk and a hit batsman. He then struck out Brandon Nimmo and got Francisco Lindor to pop out before striking out Dominic Smith to get out of the inning.

For starters

Chase Anderson gave the Phillies four innings of two-run ball. He paid a price for a leadoff walk to Nimmo in the bottom of the first inning. Two batters later, Smith gave the Mets a 2-0 lead with a first-pitch homer to right field. It was Smith’s second homer in four games against the Phillies this season.

Anderson did a good job pitching with men on base in the second, third and fourth innings. He was removed for a pinch-hitter in the top of fifth.

Taijuan Walker pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed just a run for the Mets. He allowed three hits and three walks and struck out eight.

Too many strikeouts

Phillies hitters struck out 14 times. They have 104 strikeouts in 10 games

Phillies hitters were just 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Walker struck out seven of the Phillies’ first 11 hitters.

Leadoff man Andrew McCutchen struck out three times in the game and is off to a 5-for-32 start.

McCutchen’s strikeout in the fifth inning hurt. Down by a run with one out, the Phillies put two men on base as Andrew Knapp and pinch-hitter Brad Miller drew walks against Walker. Reliever Miguel Castro came on and struck out McCutchen on four pitches.

The Phillies then ran themselves out of the inning when Roman Quinn was caught trying to steal third base with Rhys Hoskins at the plate.

Quinn had stolen 22 straight dating to last season. Quinn had the bag stolen but he slid over the base and appeared to start running home because he thought the high throw had sailed into left field. Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme made a leaping play on the throw and tagged Quinn out.

Mets killer

The Phils also had a couple men on base in the fourth but couldn’t push across the tying run after Segura grounded into a double play to end the frame.

But Segura atoned with two outs in the top of the sixth when he legged out a game-tying infield hit on a slow roller to third base.

Segura went 2 for 3. He is 44 for 114 (.386) as a Phillie against Mets pitching.

Streaking

Gregorius has opened the season with a 10-game hitting streak.

Harper has opened the season with a 10-game on-base streak.

Up next

Aaron Nola will oppose Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman in the second game of the doubleheader.