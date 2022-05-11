Phillies Vs. Mariners: Finally Another Series Win as Slammin' Rhys Hoskins Continues to Warm

Slammin' Hoskins continues to warm as Phillies finally win another series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s a good thing Rhys Hoskins didn’t oversleep for Wednesday’s matinee in Seattle.

Hoskins’ fourth-inning grand slam provided the Phillies with all of their runs in a 4-2 win over the Mariners. The victory gave the Phillies just their third series win in 10 tries this season. They are 14-17 as they head to Los Angeles for four games with the best team in the National League starting on Thursday night.

Hoskins’ second career grand slam came in the fourth inning against Seattle starter Logan Gilbert. It was the Phillies’ only extra-base hit. They had six singles and struck out 13 times.

Hoskins is heating up. He homered in all three games in Seattle and now has five on the season. Nick Castellanos also has five. Bryce Harper has six. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with seven, despite a .185 batting average.

Lefty Bailey Falter, pressed into service with Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin on the Covid-19 injured list, allowed just a run over 4 2/3 innings. The bullpen was outstanding with Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Jeurys Familia and Corey Knebel (save No. 6) allowing just a run to close it out.

Vierling optioned

To make room for Falter on the active roster, the Phillies sent outfielder Matt Vierling to Triple A Lehigh Valley. Vierling opened the season in the majors and was just 8 for 47 (.170).

Wheeler cleared

Wheeler (1-3, 4.10) has been cleared to come off the Covid-19 injured list and will start Thursday night in Dodger Stadium. He will face lefty Tyler Anderson (3-0, 2.78).

Kyle Gibson (3-1, 2.94) will oppose lefty Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 1.80) on Friday night.

Ranger Suarez (3-1, 3.68) will face right-hander Walker Buehler (4-1, 1.96) on Saturday night.

Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.83) will pitch against lefty Julio Urias (2-2, 2.10) on Sunday.

The Dodgers have the best record in the NL at 20-9. Their plus-78 run differential is tops in the majors.