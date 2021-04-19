Phillies Vs. Giants: Phils Offense Comes Up Small in Frustrating Loss

Phils offense comes up small in frustrating loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies turned in a mostly terrible offensive performance in a 2-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Phillies hitters went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.

The loss dropped the Phillies to 8-8 on the season while the Giants, managed by former Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler, improved to 10-6.

The Phillies have been shut out twice in their last six games.

The Phillies had seven hits in the game but only one for extra bases. Bryce Harper had three singles.

Anderson’s night

Phillies starter Chase Anderson went four innings and gave up two runs. Manager Joe Girardi lifted him for a pinch hitter with two outs and runners on second and third in the fourth. It was a sound move because Anderson has trouble getting past the fifth inning anyway and was already at 70 pitches.

Anderson gave up a two-out double to Evan Longoria in the third. Brandon Belt followed with a two-run homer on a 1-2 curveball for the game's only scoring.

Missed chances

The Phillies had a bunch of them against Giants starter Kevin Gausman.

They left two runners on base in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

They left runners on second and third in the third and fourth innings.

Gausman struck out J.T. Realmuto on a full-count splitter to end the third.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Phillies got a leadoff walk from Alec Bohm and a double from Jean Segura (No. 200 of his career) to put runners on second and third with no outs. Gausman took advantage of the weak bottom third of the Phillies’ batting order, striking out rookies Mickey Moniak and Nick Maton before getting pinch-hitter Brad Miller on a ground ball to third base.

Gausman finished with six shutout innings. He scattered six hits, walked four and struck out five.

Moniak’s struggles

Moniak went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. He is 0 for 12 with eight strikeouts in four games since being added last week.

Welcome back

As Kapler presented the Giants’ lineup card to the home plate umpire before the game, a close-up of him was shown on Phanavision and the theme to Welcome Back Kotter played over the public address system.

Transactions

The Phils had a bunch of them, all related to COVID.

Up next

Zack Wheeler (1-2, 3.00) gets the start Tuesday night against San Francisco right-hander Logan Webb (0-1, 4.76).

